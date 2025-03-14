Miami (OH) plays in MAC Tournament against the Kent State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Kent State in the MAC Tournament.

The RedHawks are 15-4 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 12-7 against MAC opponents. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 4.2.

Miami (OH) makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Kent State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami (OH) won 96-92 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Peter Suder led Miami (OH) with 22 points, and Delrecco Gillespie led Kent State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15 points for the Golden Flashes. Marquis Barnett is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.