Miami (OH) plays Duquesne in NIT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) and Duquesne square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The RedHawks have gone 11-8 against MAC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Miami (OH) has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 10-10 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Miami (OH)'s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Chandler averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 17.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.1 steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.