Miami (OH) hosts Koker and Northern Illinois

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Miami (OH) after Chelby Koker scored 24 points in Northern Illinois' 79-70 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks are 8-5 on their home court. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Amber Tretter paces the RedHawks with 9.1 boards.

The Huskies are 6-11 in conference games. Northern Illinois gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Miami (OH) scores 65.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 70.5 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois scores 9.5 more points per game (67.1) than Miami (OH) gives up to opponents (57.6).

The RedHawks and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Singer is averaging 6.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Koker is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Alecia Doyle is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.