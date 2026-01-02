Miami (OH) hosts Johnson and Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Miami (OH) after Tavari Johnson scored 28 points in Akron's 115-64 victory against the Concord Mountain Lions.

The RedHawks have gone 7-0 at home. Miami (OH) has a 10-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Zips are 1-0 in MAC play. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Miami (OH) averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 10.2 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers is averaging 14.6 points for the RedHawks. Almar Atlason is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 96.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 96.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.