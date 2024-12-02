Miami (OH) hosts Air Force in non-conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eian Elmer and Miami (OH) host Ethan Taylor and Air Force in out-of-conference action.

The RedHawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC in team defense, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Falcons are 0-2 on the road. Air Force has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (OH) scores 74.2 points, 6.6 more per game than the 67.6 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 65.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.0 Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Craft is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the RedHawks.

Taylor is averaging 18 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.