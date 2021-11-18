Miami looks to remain undefeated when battling Heidelberg

LEADING THE WAY: Dae Dae Grant has averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Miami. Mekhi Lairy is also a key contributor, with 15.3 points per game.DAE DAE FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Miami's Dae Dae Grant has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The RedHawks put up 65.8 points per matchup across those four contests.