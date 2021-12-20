Miami faces Spalding

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dae Dae Grant has averaged 16.5 points this year for Miami. Mekhi Lairy is also a key contributor, with 14.1 points per game.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The RedHawks put up 65.8 points per matchup across those four games.