Miami faces Cleveland, looks to stop home losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to break its three-game home skid with a victory over Cleveland.

The Heat are 26-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 19-22 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers have gone 28-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.8.

The Heat average 109.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 109.3 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Heat allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 107-104 in their last matchup on March 20. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 30 points, and Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Terry Rozier is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caris LeVert is averaging 14 points and 5.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 102.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Duncan Robinson: out (back), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Kevin Love: out (heel).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (nasal), Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.