Miami faces Cleveland after overtime win

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers following the Miami Heat's 140-138 overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami finished 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 11 the Heat won 140-138 in overtime led by 33 points from Norman Powell, while Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points for the Cavaliers.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

