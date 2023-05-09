BreakingNews
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Mets' Scherzer misses start against Reds due to neck spasms

8 minutes ago
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds due to neck spasms

CINCINNATI (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night due to neck spasms.

Left-hander David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the opener of a three-game series.

The start would have been Scherzer’s second since a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the prohibition on foreign substances during an April 19 game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings at Detroit in his return on May 3, leaving the 38-year-old right-hander 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.

Scherzer was limited to two starts for the Washington Nationals between June 30 and Aug. 22, 2019, because of a mid-back strain and a rhomboid strain.

New York also placed relief right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain, a move retroactive to Monday. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

