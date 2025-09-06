Mets option Senga to minors and activate Alvarez from injured list

Senga, an All-Star in 2023 and runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year, was the Mets' best starter early this season — but he's been largely ineffective since returning from a hamstring injury in mid-July. The 32-year-old right-hander is 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA in 22 outings overall.

“As we talked to Kodai throughout this, I think it became clear from both of our perspectives, this was the right thing to do for the team and player,” said David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations.

“Kodai has a very set routine. He feels very confident in his routine, and so a role transition at this point didn't feel like the right thing to do for either party,” Stearns explained. “And I think Kodai also recognizes that the results right now aren't what we are looking for, and so he wants to figure this out.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga will throw a couple of bullpens before he starts a game at Triple-A. That could come next weekend. What happens after that isn't clear yet.

“He wants to be here and wants to help us, but he understands where he is physically and where we are as a team,” Mendoza said in Cincinnati.

Because of language in his contract, the Mets needed Senga's consent to send him to the minors, a move he agreed to with the club trying to secure a playoff berth down the stretch.

New York began the day four games in front of San Francisco for the final National League wild card, and five ahead of Cincinnati.

Alvarez sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb sliding headfirst into second base Aug. 17 against Seattle during the Major League Baseball Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The injury will ultimately require surgery, but Alvarez plans to finish the season first. He began a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 27 and was hit by a pitch in his first game, causing a small fracture to his left pinkie.

After a few days off to allow the swelling to subside, Alvarez resumed playing for Syracuse to get ready for his return. He went 4 for 19 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in five games overall, playing 31 innings at catcher.

He was back behind the plate Friday night for the Mets, batting eighth.

Stearns said it was a tribute to Alvarez that he has tried to work his way back rather than opting for season-ending surgery.

“He came to us and said, `Whatever I need to do to keep playing this year is what I want to do,'” Stearns said. “And he's done exactly that.”

Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger filled in at catcher during Alvarez's absence. To open a roster spot Friday, the Mets optioned Senger to Triple-A.

Mendoza said decisions on Alvarez's playing time will be made day to day.

“I don't think he knows,” Mendoza said. “So nobody knows. We're talking about the ligament in the pinky finger. So there's a lot going on. But he feels fine. He feels really good. The reports from coaches in Triple-A (say) there's no hesitation with him swinging the bat, throwing the ball. So I'm just excited to have him back here.”

New York also announced that right-hander Wander Suero reported to the team. Suero was added to the bullpen after being claimed off waivers Thursday from the Atlanta Braves.

Also on Thursday, right-handed reliever Reed Garrett was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Binghamton.

