Mets manager Rojas suspended 2 games for outburst

Walker swooped in and swatted at the ball, trying to make contact while it was still foul. But TV replays showed the ball was touching the chalk when Walker hit it, and plate umpire Jeremy Riggs called it a fair ball.

Walker turned to argue the call as the ball rolled toward the Pirates dugout. No Mets reacted to retrieve it and all three Pittsburgh runners came around to score.

Walker said he didn't realize the ball was still in play. Rojas immediately ran out to argue the call and was ejected. He said he wanted the umpires to conference to make sure the call was correct, even though the play was not reviewable.

“I got hot because it was a bad call," Rojas said Monday. “He made an embarrassing play. That’s what led me to escalate the way I did. It’s the heat of the moment, the play. Getting close and arguing. I wanted it to be checked with the other umpires and I was denied. I still firmly believe it was foul. I would love for a play like that to be reviewable.”

Rojas said he would watch Monday night's game on television. He had to leave the clubhouse after the pregame workout.

“I'll be rooting for the guys,” Rojas said.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas, left, is separated from umpire Jeremy Riggs (112) by umpire crew chief Larry Vanover, center, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar