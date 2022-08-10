Mets host the Reds, look to extend home win streak

New York has a 37-18 record at home and a 72-39 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 44-65 overall and 20-33 in road games. The Reds are 30-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 29 home runs, 45 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Senzel has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 8-for-33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.