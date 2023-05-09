X

Mets aim to end 5-game road skid, play the Reds

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The New York Mets will look to stop their five-game road skid in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds

New York Mets (17-18, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (2-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (0-2, 7.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -200, Reds +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a five-game road slide.

Cincinnati has a 14-20 record overall and a 10-8 record in home games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

New York is 17-18 overall and 10-10 in road games. The Mets are 7-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with four home runs while slugging .436. Jonathan India is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin: day-to-day (elbow), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (back), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

