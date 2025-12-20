Metheny scores 16, Cleveland notches double-double as Liberty beats Dayton 64-61

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 16 points and Zach Cleveland notched a double-double and made a winning free throw with 43 seconds left as Liberty took down Dayton 64-61 on Saturday.

Metheny went 7 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Flames (8-3). Celveland tallied 12 points and 16 rebounds to go with three blocks and a pair of steals. Brett Decker Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Colin Porter went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.