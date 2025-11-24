Messi's goal, 3 assists power Inter Miami past FC Cincinnati 4-0, into 1st Eastern Conference final

“Proud of how the team played on a very, very difficult field and against a very, very tough opponent,” Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said through a translator. "I think from the first minute it wasn’t about holding back. It was about going after the game and being ourselves. I think today the players played a virtually perfect match.”

Messi set an MLS playoff record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists).

Cincinnati had the second-best overall record in MLS behind Philadelphia after winning the Supporters Shield last season. Cincinnati lost to the Columbus Crew in last year's conference finals.

“Tough night to end this way,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Credit to Miami. They were better tonight. To the fans, sorry how it ended. It's disappointing. You have to own it.”

Messi had been scoreless in three matches against Cincinnati, but that streak ended in the 19th minute Sunday when he headed a short cross from Mateo Silvetti, giving Miami a 1-0 lead. Messi, a World Cup champion with Argentina and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, had his 11th goal in the last seven games.

Nine minutes after scoring, Messi found himself alone with the keeper, but his shot toward the far post sailed wide.

Cincinnati's best scoring chance came in the first half when Ender Echenique sent a header across the box to Evander, who shot over the bar.

Miami had seven shots on goal to Cincinnati's four.

“We looked confident in front of goal," Noonan said. “We turned the ball over too much in dangerous areas. We gave too much time to Messi. We didn't protect that space.”

Miami made it a two-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half when Silvetti beat Cincinnati keeper Roman Celentano with a shot from the left side of the box.

“It’s obviously an honor as a striker to score my first goal wearing this jersey," Silvetti said via a translator. "I’m very happy. Whenever I can help the team, it’s even better, so I’m happy about that.”

Silvetti replaced Luis Suarez, who was suspended from Miami's previous playoff match against Nashville due to violent conduct. Mascherano decided to keep him out of the lineup on Sunday.

In the 62nd minute, Messi threaded a pass through the defense to Allende, who made it 3-0. Allende scored again in the 74th minute.

Cincinnati beat Miami 3-0 at home on July 16, and played to a scoreless draw at Fort Lauderdale on July 26. Messi was in the lineup for the first meeting, but not the second.

“We're playing to win trophies,” Noonan said. “We'll continue to push to make that a reality.”

