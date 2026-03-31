Messick shines for 6 scoreless as Guardians spoil Dodgers' perfect start, 4-2

But their offense mostly went cold, with Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combining to go 3-for-16.

Betts' RBI double and Freeman's RBI groundout in the ninth were the Dodgers' only runs.

Messick (1-0) allowed five runs and struck out five.

The Guardians led 1-0 on Steven Kwan's RBI double in the right field corner off Roki Sasaki, the first of three consecutive Japanese starters scheduled for the Dodgers in the series.

Sasaki (0-1) got pulled after giving up a leadoff single to Angel Martinez in the fifth. The 24-year-old right-hander struggled to find the strike zone in his first start since May 9. Sasaki allowed one run and four hits in four innings, struck out four and walked two.

The Guardians extended their lead to 4-0 in the seventh. Justin Wrobleski loaded the bases on consecutive singles to Austin Hedges, Martinez and Kwan. After two outs, pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins fell behind 0-2 before Wrobleski missed with a slider, walking Hoskins and forcing in Hedges.

It was the first run allowed by the Dodgers' bullpen to start the season.

Daniel Schneemann followed with a two-run double.

Third baseman José Ramírez went 1 for 5 playing in his 1,614th game for Cleveland, tying Nap Lajoie for second all-time. Ramírez could potentially overtake Terry Turner, who played in 1,619 games, this weekend at home.

Up next

Cleveland's RHP Tanner Bibee (0-0, 5.40 ERA) starts Tuesday against RHP Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87), who makes his season debut on the mound.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb