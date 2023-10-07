Messi on roster but not starting lineup for Inter Miami's match against Cincinnati

Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup but was listed among Inter Miami’s reserves for its home match against Cincinnati on Saturday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup but was listed among Inter Miami’s reserves for its home match against Cincinnati on Saturday night.

The seven-time Ballon d' Or winner, who has missed five of his last six games because of a leg injury, helped lead Miami to the Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC and U.S. Open runner-up finish since signing with the MLS club in July.

Miami is 8-0-4 with Messi in the lineup but is 1-2-2 when the Argentine star forward has not played. During Messi’s absence, Miami failed to improve its standing in the Eastern Conference table, diminishing its hopes of earning a playoff berth.

Miami began Saturday 14th in the East, five points behind ninth place Montreal for the conference’s last playoff spot with three matches remaining.

Messi will join Argentina for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru on Oct. 12 and 17 respectively.

Miami’s remaining league matches after Saturday will be a home and road set against Charlotte Oct. 18 and 21.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

In Other News
1
Ohio subsidy for huge tax bills unlikely
2
19 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
How to submit letters to the editor of the Journal-News in Butler...
4
Butler County United Way decides which groups, programs will get piece...
5
State of the City: Hamilton’s ‘Main Street is really turning into one...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top