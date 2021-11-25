Merzlikins stops 36 shots, Blue Jackets blank Jets 3-0

Werenski made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:49 of the second on a shot from the right circle. It was his third goal with the man advantage and fifth of the season, extending his point streak to six games.

Jakub Voracek’s primary assist was his 13th this season, most in the NHL. He has 15 assists overall, and he extended his home point streak to five games.

Peeke added an empty-netter at 16:27, assisted by Vladislav Gavrikov and Alexandre Texier, who also extended his home point streak to five games.

Winnipeg is winless in three games against Eastern Conference foes this season.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Gregory Hofmann, left, and Winnipeg Jets' Nate Schmidt chase a a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Nate Schmidt, left, tries to carry the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean fight for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, left, checks Winnipeg Jets' Riley Nash during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov chase a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers, left, looks for an open pass as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete