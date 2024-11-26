Mercer plays Miami (OH)

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-2) vs. Mercer Bears (3-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer squares off against Miami (OH) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bears are 3-3 in non-conference play. Mercer is the leader in the SoCon with 20.8 fast break points.

The RedHawks are 3-2 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Mercer is shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bears.

Kam Craft averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

