Men abused by team doc seek different response by Ohio State

Since allegations first became public in 2018, OSU's response has included having a law firm investigate and apologizing for failing to stop abuse by the late Richard Strauss during his two decades there even though students raised concerns as far back as the late 1970s. The university said it has reached $57.8 million in settlements with 232 survivors, but unsettled federal lawsuits by more accusers were dismissed after the school successfully argued the legal window for such claims has passed.

President Kristina Johnson issued another apology Thursday during a trustees meeting protested by several plaintiffs from the dismissed cases. She told them that Strauss' behavior was “unconscionable” and said it was unacceptable that the university didn't stop him back then.