Men abused by Ohio State doctor call for NCAA investigation

The signees on the letters want more.

“Given that the NCAA previously concluded that Penn State’s actions involving former football coach Jerry Sandusky constituted a ‘failure of institutional and individual integrity,’ Ohio State’s repeated and stubborn refusal to stop an athletics team physician known to be a predator should also spur investigation and action,” the men said in the letter to the NCAA.

Penn State agreed to a $60 million fine and other athletics sanctions after a report commissioned by its trustees accused top university officials of burying abuse allegations against Sandusky. The non-monetary sanctions were later lifted.

Unlike Sandusky, Strauss wasn’t criminally charged. He died in 2005, and no one has publicly defended him since an ex-wrestler brought the allegations to light in 2018.

Ohio State already reached settlements with 185 plaintiffs for a total of $46.7 million, or an average of roughly $252,000 per survivor — far less than the average payouts by Penn State in the Sandusky case and by Michigan State for hundreds of victims of imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Vocal plaintiffs in the unsettled Ohio State cases have argued publicly for higher amounts, saying that they deserve such compensation for what they've endured and that the cost to the university should be great enough to ensure such a scenario doesn't happen again.

Some of their attorneys said the men shouldn't have even had to ask college athletics organizations to take action.

“When you see a scandal of sex abuse going on for decades like this, they should be jumping out on their own accord,” attorney Stephen Estey said. “We shouldn't have to solicit assistance from the NCAA and Big Ten.”

___

Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10. See AP's coverage of the allegations here: https://apnews.com/OhioStateTeamDoctor.