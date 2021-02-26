Memphis looks to extend streak vs Cincy

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 37 assists on 66 field goals (56.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Memphis has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-best mark in the country. The Cincinnati offense has averaged just 67.9 points through 16 games (ranked 240th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com