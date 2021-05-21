Memorial to open waiting list to fans

The Memorial was prepared to allow spectators last July and had a parking and routing plan approved by the state. It was decided in the days leading up to the tournament to keep spectators away.

The PGA Championship this week at Kiawah Island has allowed about 10,000 fans, and that's roughly been the estimate for most tournaments since fans were allowed back around the start of the Florida Swing.

The Houston Open last fall had 2,000 fans, while the Phoenix Open in early February allowed for about 5,000 spectators.

The Masters did not release how many spectators were allowed last month, though it was believed to be about 8,000.

Earlier this week, PGA of America officials said they were hopeful of a full house for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin the last weekend in September.