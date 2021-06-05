journal-news logo
Means expected to start as Orioles host the Indians

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Orioles are expected to send John Means to the mound Saturday and the Indians will give Aaron Civale the start

Cleveland Indians (30-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (20-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (7-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-1, 2.05 ERA, .80 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -123, Indians +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Cleveland will play on Saturday.

The Orioles are 9-19 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .388 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .507 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Indians are 16-13 on the road. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .287, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .344.

The Orioles won the last meeting 3-1. Cole Sulser earned his second victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Bryan Shaw took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .507.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

