journal-news logo
X

McNamara rallies Revolution to 3-2 victory over Cincinnati

news
38 minutes ago
Tommy McNamara scored in the 89th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati in a match that began 90 minutes late because of a weather delay

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy McNamara scored in the 89th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday in a match that began 90 minutes late because of a weather delay.

McNamara's match-winner was a first-timer to the far post off a pass from Brandon Bye.

New England (4-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a goal by Sebastian Lietget. Cincinnati's Brandon Vázquez evened the score with a goal nine minutes later. Adam Buksa scored in the 43rd minute to put the Revolution up 2-1 at halftime.

Álvaro Barreal scored in the 58th minute to get Cincinnati (6-6-1) even before McNamara stole the show.

In Other News
1
New Miami speed camera program might not be dead
2
High St. Cafe to feature favorites when it debuts new look Monday
3
Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement to ramp up safety belt checks next...
4
West Chester Market moves to library parking lot for summer
5
Top local news for Friday, May 20, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top