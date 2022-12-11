journal-news logo
X

McKnight scores 32, Western Kentucky tops Wright State 64-60

news
2 hours ago
Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points and Western Kentucky turned back Wright State 64-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points and Western Kentucky turned back Wright State 64-60 on Saturday night.

McKnight also contributed four steals for the Hilltoppers (8-1). Emmanuel Akot scored 12 points.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (5-5) with 20 points. AJ Braun added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Amari Davis had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Embattled Morgan Twp. administrator/fire chief resigns
2
Mayor’s message: Middletown is tearing down, building walls
3
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region
4
This weekend: Niederman Family Farm hosts annual Christmas shopping...
5
Illuminate Hamilton, with shopping, laser lights and more, takes place...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top