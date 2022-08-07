McKenzie's 8 Ks, Maile's HR puts Guardians over Astros 1-0

Emmanuel Clase struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the ninth for his 24th save in 26 opportunities.

The win gave Cleveland a split of the four-game series against the AL West leaders. Houston won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 15-3 and is an AL-best 36-23 on the road. Javier (6-8) is 0-5 over his last six starts. The right-hander gave up six hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter over six innings.

BAKER UPDATE

Bench coach Joe Espada spoke on the phone Sunday morning with Astros manager Dusty Baker, who was out for the series after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“He’s in good spirits,” Espada said. “He’s feeling a lot better. Hopefully he gets to travel back to Houston sometime this week.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Altuve and 1B Yuli Gurriel were out of the starting lineup. Houston is off Monday. Mancini started at first while Díaz played second.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan returned after not playing Saturday and being pulled from Friday’s game after fouling a ball off his leg. Kwan was 0 for 2 on Friday, ending his 18-game hitting streak. The rookie singled in the third and fifth Sunday.

UP NEXT

Astros: Houston opens a three-game home series against Texas on Tuesday night. RHP José Urquidy (10-4, 3.82) is the scheduled starter.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39 ERA) is scheduled to start in the opener of a three-game series in Detroit on Tuesday.

