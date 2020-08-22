X

McKenzie scheduled to start for Indians against Tigers

news | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians host the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers (10-14, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (16-10, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-3, 9.64 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Indians: None listed.

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).

