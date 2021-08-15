McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

Cleveland took control of the game with a six-run second inning.

With runners on first and third and no outs, Owen Miller hit a grounder to second baseman Jonathan Schoop. Instead of going for a double play, Schoop threw home to get Bradley Zimmer, but catcher Grayson Greiner dropped the throw, allowing the run to score.

Andres Gimenez walked to load the bases and Austin Hedges made it 3-0 with a double to right. Hutchison walked Myles Straw to re-load the bases, but Amed Rosario hit into a run-scoring double play. Jose Ramirez homered to right, giving the Indians a 6-0 lead.

A walk to Franmil Reyes ended Hutchison’s return to the majors, and the Indians scored five more in the third, highlighted by Rosario's bases-loaded triple and an RBI double by Ramirez.

After that, the game belonged to McKenzie, who punched out Cabrera to end the seventh in the slugger's last at-bat..

NOT THE FIRST TIME

McKenzie's bid for perfection wasn't the first involving Detroit and Cleveland at Comerica Park. On June 2, 2010, Armando Galarraga threw the infamous “28-out perfect game” against the Indians when umpire Jim Joyce wrongly called Jason Donald safe at first with two out in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Cleveland: The Indians open a three-game series in Minnesota on Monday. Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.45) is scheduled to start for the Twins against Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.13).

Detroit: The Tigers are off on Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Angels for three games starting on Tuesday. Casey Mize (6-6, 3.66) is scheduled to start against an Angels pitcher to be announced later.

Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Detroit.

Caption Cleveland Indians left fielder Oscar Mercado catches the fly out hit by Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Detroit.

Caption Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Detroit.