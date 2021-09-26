McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against the White Sox

The Indians are 39-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .350.

The White Sox are 38-41 on the road. Chicago has hit 179 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 29, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-0. Eli Morgan earned his fourth victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Lance Lynn registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .552.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.