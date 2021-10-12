McKennie, back from banishment, refuses to meet with media

McKennie's agent, Richard Motzkin, did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Berhalter announced after the Sept. 5 match against Canada that McKennie did not dress for the game because of the rules violation and said the player was being sent home but the coach did not go into details.

“When this whole thing happened. I think we were really upfront with the circumstances without getting into details,” Berhalter said. “I think we talked about it in general terms, and that’s what a team's about. And I don’t think it’s our job to have to disclose everything to the media. I think we were up front in saying what happened, the consequences of what happened. He took responsibility for what happened. And then as far as he’s concerned and we're concerned — or as far as we're concerned, it’s something that we move forward from.”

Berhalter wasn't sure whether McKennie and Robinson would be available for Wednesday's game.

“We’re gathering information as we speak on Weston’s status,” Berhalter said. “He pushed it a little bit yesterday and the signs are he’s making progress, but we’ll have to see today in training.”

Robinson did not make the trip to Panama because of British COVID-19 protocols that would have required a quarantine on his return to the UK, where he plays for Fulham. He disclosed Tuesday he also has a slight knee issue that involves treatment with physiotherapy and strengthening.

“He's another guy that we'll test in training,” Berhalter said. “Right now we don't have enough information to make that decision.”

