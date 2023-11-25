McHenry scores 17, Western Kentucky beats Bowling Green 72-65

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Don McHenry's 17 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Bowling Green 72-65 at the Northern Classic on Friday night.
McHenry added five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (4-1). Rodney Howard scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Dontaie Allen finished with 10 points.
The Falcons (2-3) were led in scoring by Marcus Hill, who finished with 29 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
