McDonald's pick-6, rugged defense help Toledo turn back San Jose State 21-17

Chris McDonald intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for the go-ahead score in Toledo’s 21-17 victory over San Jose State
news
50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Chris McDonald intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for the go-ahead score in Toledo's 21-17 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

After McDonald’s touchdown, the only scoring threat the rest of the game was a missed 43-yard field goal attempt by Toledo’s Luke Pawlak. Toledo won on the strength of a defense that did not allow a drive of more than 40 yards all game.

San Jose State built a 17-7 lead with a 37-yard Kyler Halvorsen field goal, a touchdown pass of 20 yards from Chevan Cordeiro to Dominick Mazotti, and a 15-yard run by Kairee Robinson.

Toledo (2-1) got within 17-14 when quarterback Dequan Finn ran 18 yards for a touchdown. The offensive star of the game was the Rockets’ Peny Boone, who ran for 123 yards on 13 carries.

After San Jose State (1-3) took its 17-7 lead in the third quarter, the Spartans had four punts, one first down and Cordeiro threw the pick-6 to McDonald. They gained three more first downs on their final drive that ended near midfield.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

