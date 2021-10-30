McDonald, Bowling Green shock Buffalo 56-44, 1st MAC win

Terion Stewart rushed for 170 yards and two second-half touchdowns as Bowling Green gained 221 yards on the ground.

Loeffler was ejected in the third quarter after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls on back-to-back drives. He became the first head coach ejected since a rules change in 2016. In 18 minutes after his ejection, Bowling Green scored more points than in any full game over the last two seasons.

Buffalo backup quarterback Matt Myers was 12-of-24 passing for 239 yards with a touchdown pass, and he ran for two more after starter Kyle Vantrease left after a sack.

The Bulls (4-5, 2-3) got to McDonald for three sacks after notching a program-best 11 sacks a week earlier.

Dylan McDuffie carried 34 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns — his third straight 100-yard game.

