McCutchen hits 2-run homer and Pirates beat the Reds 6-1 to win series from NL Central rival

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Luis L. Ortiz threw six innings of one-run ball and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Wednesday, winning a series between the NL Central rivals for the second consecutive week.

Rowdy Tellez also homered and Jason Delay drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double in the sixth. The Pirates (39-41) took two of three from the Reds, as they did last week in Pittsburgh.

Ortiz (4-2) allowed four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Kyle Nicolas pitched two hitless innings and Aroldis Chapman finished with a perfect ninth as the Reds (37-43) were held to four hits or fewer for the 18th time.

Cincinnati has lost four of five and eight of 11.

Jonathan India had is fifth consecutive multi-hit game, singling in the first and hitting an RBI double in the third.

Graham Ashcraft (4-4), recalled after three weeks at Triple-A Louisville, allowed six runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Brian Reynolds extended his hitting streak to a major league-best 23 games with a first-inning single.

Pittsburgh led 2-1 in the fifth when Delay led off with a double and McCutchen, the 37-year-old designated hitter, followed with his 11th home run, a 422-foot drive to center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds INF Jeimer Candelario was out with tendinitis in his knee, a condition that also led to his early departure Tuesday.

WORTH NOTING

Reds INF Noelvi Marte is eligible to play in the majors again on Thursday after an 80-game suspension for a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

UP NEXT

Pirates: After an off day, Pittsburgh opens a three-game series at Atlanta. Starting pitchers haven't been announced.

Reds: Go on the road for a four-game set against St. Louis. Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott (6-6, 3.40 ERA) is set to face Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.68) on Thursday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

