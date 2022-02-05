McCauley scores 21, short-handed DePaul beats No. 21 Xavier

But as they've done often this season, the Musketeers came out roaring in the second half, much as they did a week prior at Creighton when they trailed by 17 at halftime and won by 10.

Zach Freemantle's jumper gave the Musketeers their first lead of the game with 15:47 remaining.

The Blue Demons trailed by five before going on a 13-0 run to regain control. McCauley's 3-pointer gave them a 49-41 lead.

DePaul led by eight points after Nick Ongenda's three-point play with 3:09 left. Ongenda had nine points and three blocks.

The Musketeers got within two points in the closing seconds but couldn't complete the comeback.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: Leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty missed his fifth straight game with a groin injury and Javon Johnson was out with a hand injury, leaving the Blue Demons with seven scholarship players for Saturday's game.

Xavier: The Musketeers, who missed a chance to sweep the season series against DePaul, already have swept the season series against Creighton, and Butler. They have yet to play Georgetown, Seton Hall, UConn, and St. John's. Seven of Xavier's final eight games are against those four teams.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Georgetown on Wednesday.

Xavier plays at Seton Hall of Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley (23) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley (23) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield shouts from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield shouts from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean