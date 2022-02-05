Hamburger icon
McCauley scores 21, short-handed DePaul beats No. 21 Xavier

Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) has the ball knocked out by DePaul's David Jones (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) has the ball knocked out by DePaul's David Jones (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

By JEFF WALLNER , Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul beat No. 21 Xavier 69-65

CINCINNATI (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul beat No. 21 Xavier 69-65 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Javan Johnson scored 12 points and David Jones had 10 for DePaul (11-10, 2-9 Big East).

Paul Scruggs led the Musketeers (16-6, 6-5) with 21 points. Jack Nunge made his fourth straight start after coming off the bench in 17 of the first 18 games and scored 12 points.

It was Xavier's first loss this season against an unranked opponent.

The Musketeers, who have led at halftime just once in the past eight games, got off to another slow start. They trailed 34-27 at halftime and did not have a field goal for the first 5:37 of the game, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the opening half.

But as they've done often this season, the Musketeers came out roaring in the second half, much as they did a week prior at Creighton when they trailed by 17 at halftime and won by 10.

Zach Freemantle's jumper gave the Musketeers their first lead of the game with 15:47 remaining.

The Blue Demons trailed by five before going on a 13-0 run to regain control. McCauley's 3-pointer gave them a 49-41 lead.

DePaul led by eight points after Nick Ongenda's three-point play with 3:09 left. Ongenda had nine points and three blocks.

The Musketeers got within two points in the closing seconds but couldn't complete the comeback.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: Leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty missed his fifth straight game with a groin injury and Javon Johnson was out with a hand injury, leaving the Blue Demons with seven scholarship players for Saturday's game.

Xavier: The Musketeers, who missed a chance to sweep the season series against DePaul, already have swept the season series against Creighton, and Butler. They have yet to play Georgetown, Seton Hall, UConn, and St. John's. Seven of Xavier's final eight games are against those four teams.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Georgetown on Wednesday.

Xavier plays at Seton Hall of Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley (23) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley (23) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley (23) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield shouts from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield shouts from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield shouts from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Xavier guard Dwon Odom (11) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul forward Brandon Johnson (35) jumps for a wild pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul forward Brandon Johnson (35) jumps for a wild pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

DePaul forward Brandon Johnson (35) jumps for a wild pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

