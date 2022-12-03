McCauley nets 30, Indiana State knocks off Miami (OH) 88-61

McCauley also contributed seven rebounds for the Sycamores (8-1). Robbie Avila added 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Kailex Stephens finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. Cameron Henry also scored 10.

The RedHawks (3-5) were led in scoring by Ryan Mabrey, who finished with 13 points. Miami (OH) also got 12 points and three steals from Mekhi Lairy. In addition, Morgan Safford finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.