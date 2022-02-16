Hamburger icon
Mballa scores 20 to carry Buffalo over Bowling Green 112-85

news
1 hour ago
Josh Mballa had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Buffalo romped past Bowling Green 112-85

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Josh Mballa had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Buffalo beat Bowling Green 112-85 on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for Buffalo (14-8, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jeenathan Williams added 19 points. Curtis Jones had 11 points.

Buffalo is 4-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season. The 112 points were a season best. The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Buffalo defeated Bowling Green 99-88 on Jan. 5.

Samari Curtis had 19 points for the Falcons (12-14, 5-10). Myron Gordon added 15 points. Trey Diggs had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

