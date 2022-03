Matthews scores 40th goal as Toronto beats Blue Jackets 5-4

After bringing sustained early pressure in the Columbus end, Mikheyev beat Merzlikins 8:06 into the game.

Marner scored off a rebound from Bunting's long shot with 5:59 left in the first. Matthews got his league-leading 40th goal about three minutes later with a wraparound shot to the far post.

The Blue Jackets closed it to 3-1 early in the second when a long shot by Domi bounced in off Kuraly. Bjorkstrand cut the lead to one with his 20th goal late in the second during a 4-on-4.

Roslovic tapped in a nice pass from Domi to tie the game on a power play 2:28 into third period.

Kerfoot banged in a goal off the far post to put Toronto up 4-3, and the Leafs added another when Bunting shoveled the puck in over Merzlikin's skate in traffic with 8:39 left in the game.

Laine made it a one-goal game again with 48 seconds left, but the Blue Jackets ran out of time.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: Play the Seattle Kraken at home on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At New York Islanders on Thursday.

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs' Alexander Kerfoot, front, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin, center, and Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares, left, tries to clear the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete