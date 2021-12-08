Matthews, Rielly lead Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets 5-4

The Maple Leafs were minus forward Mitch Marner, hurt in a collision with teammate Jake Muzzin during practice last Friday. Marner is expected to be sidelined for the next three to four weeks.

Marner was placed on injured reserve along with defenseman Rasmus Sandin on Tuesday.

Marner was absent from weekend losses at Minnesota and Winnipeg. Sandin was injured Sunday after a knee-on-knee collision with Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

Toronto (18-7-2) also played without forward Jason Spezza (suspension) and defensemen Travis Dermott (shoulder). Spezza was banned for six games by the NHL for his knee to the head of Pionk after his collision with Sandin.

The Maple Leafs promoted defensemen Alex Biega and Kristians Rubins and right wing Alex Steeves to fill the roster vacancies. The 21-year-old Steeves and 23-year-old Rubins made their NHL debuts. They were free-agent signings last summer.

Nylander gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead on the power play, resulting from swift puck movement from Rielly to Matthews to Nylander.

Matthews converted a stylistic through-the-legs pass from linemate Michael Bunting, and Ritchie scored 1:22 later for a 3-0 lead.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 17 goals. He almost had a hat trick, but failed to tap home a pass from linemate Wayne Simmonds midway through the final period.

Campbell's shutout bid ended with a rebound power-play goal from Bjorkstrand, seconds after Campbell made a fantastic glove save on Bjorkstrand from in close.

Bjorkstrand scored again early in the third period. Kuraly added a goal off the rush with 3:35 remaining, and Domi scored just before the final buzzer.

The Maple Leafs outshot Columbus 40-32.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) handles the puck around Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) takes the ice as the first star of the game following the team's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets centre Max Domi (16) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Justin Holl (3) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)