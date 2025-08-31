Matt Patricia's Ohio State defense makes a statement in win over top-ranked Texas

The third-ranked Buckeyes held the much-ballyhooed Arch Manning in check for three quarters, but also had three pivotal fourth-down stops in the second half.

“I know what kind of a coach Matt is because I see him every day and you guys don’t," coach Ryan Day said. "All the work you put in in the dark doesn’t come to light until this first game, and that’s sometimes a sobering thing about football.

“I thought the game plan was excellent, but the buy-in is what’s most important. It’s supposed to work, you know, plays are plays, scheme is scheme, but what matters to the guys, to the warriors on the field is believing in it, and the work that’s put in.”

Patricia was one of the top NFL assistants as Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator in New England, but his stock was down after going 13-29-1 in three seasons as Detroit's head coach from 2018-20, followed by stints as the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2022 and a defensive analyst-turned-defensive play-caller with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

He didn't coach last season. Day tabbed him after Jim Knowles left Ohio State for Penn State, where he became college football's highest-paid defensive coordinator.

“I mean honestly, I’m Northeast Italian, so I’m kind of always a little bit skeptical, but everyone’s just so welcoming and kind,” Patricia said when asked if he heard the criticisms of his hiring.

Patricia inherited a defense that lost eight starters from last season's national championship team, including the entire defensive line.

However, he did have players who saw plenty of snaps the past two or three seasons, along with All-American safety Caleb Downs, considered by many to be the top prospect on defense in next year's NFL draft class.

“I think we showed the country that we didn’t go anywhere,” said cornerback Jermaine Mathews, whose third-quarter interception set up Ohio State’s second touchdown. “We lost a lot of guys, some first-round guys and some that have been here for three or four years. It was our test to show the world what we can do.”

In a game defined by four plays, Ohio State's defense came up big on three of them.

Midway through the third quarter, Manning was stuffed at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal by Caden Curry and Lorenzo Styles Jr. on a QB sneak to keep the Buckeyes up 7-0.

In the fourth quarter, Davison Igbinosun broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Parker Livingstone on fourth-and-3 on the OSU 9 for another turnover on downs.

Downs then secured Ohio State's victory with 1:27 remaining when he stopped Texas tight end Jack Endries on a crossing route short of a first down at the Buckeyes 47 to end hopes of a comeback.

“Every time you get a fourth down stop, it’s like a turnover. So, the interception was huge, but when you start getting four down stops in the middle of the field, those flip the entire field, it’s like getting a turnover," Day said.

Patricia disguised coverages and changed fronts throughout the game, something Mathews said they didn't do much the past two years. That included lining up Downs at cornerback on some plays and using linebacker Arvell Reese as a pass rusher.

“It’s very different. I think the defense is very complex for the opposing quarterback to read," Mathews said.

Manning didn't have a completion over 15 yards until the fourth quarter, with 132 of his 170 passing yards coming in the final 13 minutes.

“I thought their ability to disguise coverages in the first half was at an elite level,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “They’re able to hold coverages, and whether it was a two-deep shell rolling to one-high, one-high, playing two-deep, the variations of Cover 2 they played against us, they minimized the explosive plays.”

