Matt Duchene helps Stars rally from 2-goal deficit in a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Dallas Stars rallied from a two-goal deficit, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday night and snapping a two-game losing streak.

Mason Marchment, Craig Smith and Jason Robertson also scored and Tyler Seguin contributed a goal and an assist. Duchene and Nils Lundkvist each added a pair of assists, and Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots in his sixth win for Dallas. The Stars have 11 road points in eight games.

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 27 shots for Columbus, which has lost three straight and seven of its last eight games, including falling in Dallas on Oct. 30.

The Blue Jackets looked to dominate early with a pair of first-period goals. Jenner slid a pass from Johnny Gaudreau through traffic with 1:08 elapsed for his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Marchenko buried a feed from Adam Fantilli at 8:43 for his third goal in four games.

After that, it was all Dallas, which cut the lead in half less than two minutes later when Marchment scored from the slot off a give-and-go with Duchene.

Smith pulled the Stars even at 10:20 of the second period, and former Blue Jacket Duchene gave Dallas the lead with 3:26 left in the second after his shot got through Martin’s pads.

Sequin made it 4-2 at 3:47 of the third period, and Robertson added an empty-netter at 17:04.

Dallas is 6-0 when leading after two periods and has won seven of its last nine games against the Blue Jackets.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Detroit on Saturday night.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

