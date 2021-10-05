Maryland's Demus out for the season with knee injury

Coach Michael Locksley updated Demus' status Tuesday. Demus leads the Big Ten with 507 yards receiving on the season, but he was injured returning a kickoff in Friday's 51-14 loss to Iowa.

The Terrapins play at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland does have productive depth at receiver. Rakim Jarrett (276 yards, four TDs) and Jeshaun Jones (218 yards) also rank in the top 25 in the Big Ten in yards receiving.