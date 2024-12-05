Maryland built a 40-point lead en route to a 83-59 victory over Ohio State to open Big Ten play

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in his first Big Ten game, Derik Queen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double, and Maryland built a 40-point lead en route to an 83-59 victory over Ohio State on Wednesday night
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in his first Big Ten game, Derik Queen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double, and Maryland built a 40-point lead en route to an 83-59 victory over Ohio State on Wednesday night.

Maryland's 33-point halftime lead equaled the largest for any Big Ten team in a regular-season conference game since the 1996-97 season. Maryland's previous best was a 28-point margin against Rutgers on Jan. 6, 2016.

Maryland went ahead by double figures for good during an 11-0 run that ended in a 25-8 lead. The Terrapins led by 50-17 at halftime after holding Ohio State without a field goal in the final four minutes.

Selton Miguel made Maryland’s seventh 3-pointer with 15 minutes left in the second half for a 63-23 lead. Ohio State had just nine made field goals at that point, with its first 3-pointer in 11 tries falling with 13:39 left.

Ohio State entered with 38 made 3-pointers in its last three contests for the best three-game stretch since early in the 2009 season.

Miguel and Julian Reese each added 10 points for Maryland (8-1, 1-0).

Devin Royal scored 18 points and John Mobley Jr. had 15 for Ohio State (5-3, 0-1).

Maryland plays at No. 8 Purdue on Sunday. Ohio State returns home to play Rutgers on Saturday.

