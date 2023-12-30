Marvin Harrison Jr. not playing in Cotton Bowl for Ohio State vs Missouri

If Harrison declares for the draft, the Heisman Trophy finalist is expected to be one of the top picks in April.

The 6-foot-4 Harrison had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 TDs in 38 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons.

Harrison was a unanimous AP All-American for the second season in a row and won the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation's top receiver.

While he is with the Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl, Harrison was mostly on the side when practice sessions were open to reporters. When asked specifically Thursday if Harrison would play, coach Ryan Day had said he wouldn't answer that question about Harrison or any other players.

