Martinez Batista leads New York City FC against the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE NYCFC +113, Columbus +222, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista leads New York City FC into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after scoring three goals against the San Jose Earthquakes.

NYCFC is 8-2-2 in Eastern Conference play. NYCFC is third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 17 goals.

The Crew are 6-2-2 in conference games. The Crew are 2-1 in one-goal matches.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has scored six goals with two assists for NYCFC. Martinez Batista has five goals over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has four goals and one assist for the Crew. Diego Rossi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 8-1-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Rio Hope-Gund (injured).

Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Cucho Hernandez (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.