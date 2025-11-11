Martinelli's 21 points leads Northwestern's balanced attack in 110-63 route of Cleveland State

The Wildcats (3-0) reached the century mark for the first time in five seasons. Northwestern shot 60.3% and displayed its depth with 11 players scoring.

Northwestern improved to 46-4 over the last four seasons when surrendering 65 or fewer points, which is the best win percentage in the Big Ten over that span

Dayan Nessah scored 15 points and Josiah Harris 13 for Cleveland State (1-3).

Page's tip-in a little more than three minutes in launched a 17-2 Northwestern run and the Wildcats never looked back. They led 53-28 at halftime and went on to score 57 second-half points.

