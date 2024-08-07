Marte, Perdomo, Carroll each homer to lift Diamondbacks over Guardians 7-3 in game 1 of doubleheader

Josh Naylor had a solo homer for Cleveland in its season-high fourth loss in a row. The Guardians are tied with the Yankees and Phillies for the best record in the majors at 67-46 and own the top home mark in baseball at 35-19.

“It’s been a tough little four-day stretch for us,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “I like the way we’re coming out and getting after it, but we have to clean up some little things and get back on track.”

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (6-6) retired the first 12 batters before Naylor led off the fifth inning with his 25th blast of the season. The right-hander worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, winning his third consecutive decision.

Perdomo went deep in the second and Carroll homered in the fifth against Ben Lively (10-7), staking the Diamondbacks a 4-0 lead. Marte homered for the third straight game, taking Anthony Gose out of the park in the ninth.

Carroll also saved a run in the fifth, throwing out Daniel Schneemann at the plate for a double play. He caught Bo Naylor’s fly ball near the foul line in right and fired a laser to Jose Herrera, who made a sweeping tag.

“We’re always going to push the limits and we’re always going to challenge, so when good defense beats us, you’ve got to tip your cap,” Vogt said. “But I want Snee going on that 10 out of 10 times.”

Lively had his two-start win streak snapped, giving up four runs in five innings. Gose made his first appearance since undergoing left elbow surgery in 2022.

Thanks to multiple rainouts, Cleveland is playing consecutive doubleheaders. The Guardians and the Twins have a twin-bill Friday at Target Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (right shoulder strain) pitched four innings and gave up three runs Tuesday in his first rehab appearance for Single-A Hillsboro. The 35-year-old went 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four starts before going on the injured list April 23.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness) is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale at Minnesota. The staff ace has not pitched since July 29. “We have every intent and purpose of having him make a start,” Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who had been on the IL since March 25 with a left shoulder strain, will start the second game of the doubleheader against Guardians RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.53 ERA).

