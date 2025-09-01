Marte hits walk-off single after Reds lose tying run on lodged ball, Cincinnati tops Blue Jays 5-4

Cincinnati led 2-1 before back-to-back homers in the ninth by Bo Bichette, who hit a two-run drive off Emilio Pagán for his fourth hit, and Daulton Varsho.

Ke’Bryan Hayes singled off Tommy Nance leading off the bottom half and Matt McLain singled with one out. Brendon Little (4-2) relieved and TJ Friedl doubled into the right-field corner as Hayes and McLain crossed the plate.

After a video review, umpires ruled that because the ball lodged in a gap in the fence, each runner could advance two bases, causing McLain to be sent back to third.

Marte then singled to left as McLain went home and Friedl slid in head first ahead of Myles Straw's throw, which was slightly up the third-base line.

Yosver Zulueta (1-0) got the last two outs in the ninth for his first major league win.

Sal Stewart, a 21-year-old first baseman, was brought up from Triple-A by the Reds for his major league debut as rosters expanded and went 1 for 3. He singled in the second off Chris Bassitt and scored on Ke'Bryan Hayes' two-run double.

Hunter Greene allowed three hits through six innings before Bichette doubled in the seventh and scored on Alejandro Kirk's single. Greene reached 100 mph with 21 pitches.

Key moment

Bichette's four-hit game was his sixth, tying for second-most with the Blue Jays behind Vernon Wells' 10.

Key stat

Bassitt walked Friedl starting the game, ending a streak of four consecutive games in which Toronto pitchers hadn't walked a batter. It was the Blue Jays' longest streak without issuing a walk since June 14-17 last year.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (9-5, 3.95) and Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22) start Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb